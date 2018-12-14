Fine Arts festival honours stalwarts 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Though music and dance are famous in Western countries, they are revered as a path to reach God in India,” said Ila Ganesan, MP of Rajya Sabha, at the inauguration of the 51st Fine Arts festival.

The event was organised by the Chennai Cultural Academy Trust on Friday at the Rama Rao Kala Madapam.

At the inauguration of the 21-day festival, Nalli Kuppusami Chetti, president, Chennai Cultural Academy Trust, conferred ‘Sangeetha Kala Siromani’ title on Kadri Gopinath and Rajini Hariharan, the ‘Nrithya Kala Siromani’ title on Radhika Shurajit, ‘Nataka Kala Siromani’ title on Delhi Ganesh. for their contribution to fine arts.