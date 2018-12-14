Get Glam in Ambattur

Home Cities Chennai

If you’re a resident of Ambattur or are someone who is passing by and looking for a quick makeover or some pampering, head to the newest salon in the city, Glam Studios. 

Published: 14th December 2018 10:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2018 09:36 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

This is the first Glam Studios salon to be launched in Chennai and is part of the larger group of 100 salons in the country. Actress Sakshi Agarwal inaugurated the salon and spoke about why she felt the salon was a cut above the rest. 

“In south India, the demand and supply for beauty and grooming are quite good,” she said. “Opening 100 salons is no small feat. Naturally, there is a huge demand for beauty and grooming and a salon like Glam Studios is helping to bridge that gap. In a region like Ambattur, a salon like this provides people with access to expertise at an affordable rate.” 

Talking about the importance of grooming, she said, “Everyone has the right to look and feel beautiful. Grooming is more about feeling beautiful than anything else and it is something that everyone must look into because grooming, hygiene and beauty are very intrinsic in today’s times.” 

The CEO Sadiya Naseem and the salon branch owner S Jayagiri were also present at the occasion. The group intends on opening about 50 branches in Chennai alone over the next two years. 
The newly opened salon is located on MTH Road in Ambattur.

Pamperazzi!
●    This is the first Glam Studios salon to be launched in Chennai    
●    The salon group also intends on opening about 50 branches in the city over the next two years

