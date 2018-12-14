Home Cities Chennai

Chennai: Society proposed to resolve infrastructure woes at IT park

Sources said the interest earned from the corpus fund will be utilised for development or beautification activities.

Published: 14th December 2018 02:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2018 08:11 AM   |  A+A-

By C Shivakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State government is planning to form a society comprising various stakeholders to resolve infrastructure woes at Sholinganallur ELCOT Special Economic Zone (ELCOSEZ) and make it a world class IT hub. This comes after the Information technology department held a high-level meeting earlier this month to address the infrastructure woes faced by the companies in ELCOSEZ which is spread over 377 acres. 

Sources told Express that the society which is likely to be formed by January 2019 will comprise members from Elcot, Information Technology and Information Technology Enabled Services (ITES) companies, Tamil Nadu Road Development Corporation and other government agencies. The lands in ELCOSEZ have been allotted to WIPRO (80 acres), HCL (50 acres), Tech Mahindra (50 acres), Sutherland-15 acres, Cognizant Technology Solutions Limited (20 acres) and Ford, which has invested `1,300 crore in setting up its Global Technology and Business Research Centre in this IT Park.

It is learnt that the bye-laws for the society will be framed first before December 15 by Ford in consultation with ELCOT and other IT and IT-enabled services companies. Industry sources also said in order to maintain the ELCOSEZ and make it world -class, information technology department is considering a proposal to form a corpus fund for the society. This fund will be used for upkeep and maintenance of ELCOSEZ. A decision to this effect will be taken before December 31, 2018 in consultation with ELCOT and all allottees.

Sources said the interest earned from the corpus fund will be utilised for development or beautification activities. Meanwhile, stakeholders like WIPRO and Tech Mahindra raised the issue of rainwater and stormwater entering their facilities at Special Economic Zone from Old Mahabalipuram Road since the SEZ is a low lying area. It is learnt that ELCOT is exploring the possibility of interconnecting all storm water drains inside the SEZ by widening their width and desilting them and connecting the outlet to the storm water channel running parallel to the SEZ on the Western side.

Factfile
     TN to form a society comprising various stakeholders to resolve infrastructure woes at Sholinganallur ELCOT Special Economic Zone (ELCOSEZ)
     The society likely to be up by January 2019 will comprise members from Elcot, Information Technology and Information Technology Enabled Services (ITES) companies, Tamil Nadu Road Development Corporation and other government agencies
     The bye-laws for the society will be first framed before December 15, 2018 by Ford in consultation with ELCOT and other IT and IT enabled services companies
     Information technology department is considering a proposal to form a corpus fund for the society

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
ELCOSEZ

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
News Wrap with TNIE: Decoding the five-state election results and Forbes' richie rich
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla: Rahul Gandhi 2.0 -- a blockbuster in the making?
Gallery
Roadies founder Raghu Ram and his singer girlfriend Natalie Di Luccio got married in Goa on 14 December, a day which saw several celebrity weddings. Here are photos to prove it was one of the most beautiful and fun-filled ceremonies we have seen this year
Raghu Ram and Natalie Di Luccio had a beautiful Goa wedding: Check out the photos!
Rajinikanth's sci-fi extravaganza 2.0 has overtaken Bollywood films like Race 3, Sanju and Padmaavat to emerge as the most searched film in India. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)
From 2.0 to Race 3: Google top 10 most searched movies in India in 2018
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp