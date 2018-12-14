Chennai: Society proposed to resolve infrastructure woes at IT park

C Shivakumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State government is planning to form a society comprising various stakeholders to resolve infrastructure woes at Sholinganallur ELCOT Special Economic Zone (ELCOSEZ) and make it a world class IT hub. This comes after the Information technology department held a high-level meeting earlier this month to address the infrastructure woes faced by the companies in ELCOSEZ which is spread over 377 acres.

Sources told Express that the society which is likely to be formed by January 2019 will comprise members from Elcot, Information Technology and Information Technology Enabled Services (ITES) companies, Tamil Nadu Road Development Corporation and other government agencies. The lands in ELCOSEZ have been allotted to WIPRO (80 acres), HCL (50 acres), Tech Mahindra (50 acres), Sutherland-15 acres, Cognizant Technology Solutions Limited (20 acres) and Ford, which has invested `1,300 crore in setting up its Global Technology and Business Research Centre in this IT Park.

It is learnt that the bye-laws for the society will be framed first before December 15 by Ford in consultation with ELCOT and other IT and IT-enabled services companies. Industry sources also said in order to maintain the ELCOSEZ and make it world -class, information technology department is considering a proposal to form a corpus fund for the society. This fund will be used for upkeep and maintenance of ELCOSEZ. A decision to this effect will be taken before December 31, 2018 in consultation with ELCOT and all allottees.

Sources said the interest earned from the corpus fund will be utilised for development or beautification activities. Meanwhile, stakeholders like WIPRO and Tech Mahindra raised the issue of rainwater and stormwater entering their facilities at Special Economic Zone from Old Mahabalipuram Road since the SEZ is a low lying area. It is learnt that ELCOT is exploring the possibility of interconnecting all storm water drains inside the SEZ by widening their width and desilting them and connecting the outlet to the storm water channel running parallel to the SEZ on the Western side.

Factfile

