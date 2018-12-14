Students’ rally creates buzz on energy conservation

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : As a part of Conservation Day, students, officials, and electrical contractors took out a rally to create awareness about energy conservation. The students’ rally was organised by Department Of Electrical Inspectorate (under the aegis of P Manohar, Chief Electrical Inspector to Government), Thiru Vi Ka Industrial Estate, Guindy at Elliots Beach on December 14.

Actor and director Samuthirakani, dermatologist Dr Shraddha, officials and staff members of Electrical Inspectorate Department and Electrical Licensing Board, 700 students and staff members of various colleges, and electrical contractors participated in the rally which was off by chief guest Md Nazimudin IAS, Principal Secretary, Energy Department National Energy.

Students from Sri Venkateswara Engineering College, Rajalakshmi Engineering College, Sairam Engineering College, Hindustan Engineering College, Saveetha Engineering and Medical College, Vaishanava Engineering and Arts and Science College, MGR University and Meenakshi Engineering College raised slogans urging people to save energy and use energy efficient appliances at their home and work places. Students held placards bearing the message ‘Save Energy Save Nation’, ‘Do Right-Save Light’. Pamphlets on measures to be taken for energy conservation were distributed to the public.