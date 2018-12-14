Home Cities Chennai

Students’ rally creates buzz on energy conservation

As a part of Conservation Day, students, officials, and electrical contractors took out a rally to create awareness about energy conservation. 

Published: 14th December 2018 10:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2018 09:36 AM   |  A+A-

Over 700 students participated in the rally

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : As a part of Conservation Day, students, officials, and electrical contractors took out a rally to create awareness about energy conservation. The students’ rally was organised by Department Of Electrical Inspectorate (under the aegis of P Manohar, Chief Electrical Inspector to Government), Thiru Vi Ka Industrial Estate, Guindy at Elliots Beach on December 14. 

Actor and director Samuthirakani, dermatologist Dr Shraddha, officials and staff members of Electrical Inspectorate Department and Electrical Licensing Board, 700 students and staff members of various colleges, and electrical contractors participated in the rally which was off by chief guest Md Nazimudin IAS, Principal Secretary, Energy Department National Energy.

Students from Sri Venkateswara Engineering College, Rajalakshmi Engineering College, Sairam Engineering College, Hindustan Engineering College, Saveetha Engineering and Medical College, Vaishanava Engineering and Arts and Science College, MGR University and Meenakshi Engineering College raised slogans urging people to save energy and use energy efficient appliances at their home and work places. Students held placards bearing the message ‘Save Energy Save Nation’, ‘Do Right-Save Light’. Pamphlets on measures to be taken for energy conservation were distributed to the public.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
News Wrap with TNIE: Decoding the five-state election results and Forbes' richie rich
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla: Rahul Gandhi 2.0 -- a blockbuster in the making?
Gallery
Chennai witnesses cool weather and dark clouds as it gears up for thundershowers as cyclonic storm 'Phethai' is expected to make a landfall in Tamil Nadu. (EPS/ Abhishek.G)
The week in pictures: 'Phethai' in Chennai to 'Jashn-e-Samvidhan' at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi
Roadies founder Raghu Ram and his singer girlfriend Natalie Di Luccio got married in Goa on 14 December, a day which saw several celebrity weddings. Here are photos to prove it was one of the most beautiful and fun-filled ceremonies we have seen this year
Raghu Ram and Natalie Di Luccio had a beautiful Goa wedding: Check out the photos!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp