Two held in Telangana for thefts in AP, TN brought to city

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Two men suspected to be involved in thefts in Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh were brought to Chennai from Andhra Pradesh for inquiry on Thursday. Police said Sathish Reddy alias Sathya Reddy, 34 and Narendra Naik, 24, both natives of Telangana, were arrested by Hyderabad police recently.

During inquiry, it was found that the duo were involved in three cases at Teynampet, Mambalam and Nungambakkam here. A city police team reached Hyderabad and recovered 120 sovereigns from the two and brought them here for inquiry. Preliminary investigation showed that the men would identify posh localities in the city and when they find a house locked there they will break in and loot the valuables.