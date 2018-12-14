Home Cities Chennai

Vanniyar trusts mgmt bill gets President nod

The Act has been enacted to create a board to maintain and administer public charitable trusts and endowments created by Vanniyar community members across the State.

Published: 14th December 2018 02:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2018 07:51 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : The Tamil Nadu Vanniyakula Kshatriya Public Trusts and Endowments (Protection and Maintenance)  Bill, 2018, which was adopted by the State Assembly on July 5, has received the assent of the President on November 30. Following this, the Act has been notified in the State Gazette. 

The Act has been enacted to create a board to maintain and administer public charitable trusts and endowments created by Vanniyar community members across the State. It is aimed at preventing misuse, misappropriation of properties and income by people for causes other than those for which these endowments were created. 

This Act will apply to all charitable trusts and endowments created and administered by persons or organisations of the Vanniyakula Kshatriya community which includes Vanniyar, Vanniya, Vanniya Gounder, Gounder or Kandar, Padayachi, Palli and Agnikula Kshatriya.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
News Wrap with TNIE: Decoding the five-state election results and Forbes' richie rich
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla: Rahul Gandhi 2.0 -- a blockbuster in the making?
Gallery
Roadies founder Raghu Ram and his singer girlfriend Natalie Di Luccio got married in Goa on 14 December, a day which saw several celebrity weddings. Here are photos to prove it was one of the most beautiful and fun-filled ceremonies we have seen this year
Raghu Ram and Natalie Di Luccio had a beautiful Goa wedding: Check out the photos!
Rajinikanth's sci-fi extravaganza 2.0 has overtaken Bollywood films like Race 3, Sanju and Padmaavat to emerge as the most searched film in India. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)
From 2.0 to Race 3: Google top 10 most searched movies in India in 2018
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp