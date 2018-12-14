Vanniyar trusts mgmt bill gets President nod

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : The Tamil Nadu Vanniyakula Kshatriya Public Trusts and Endowments (Protection and Maintenance) Bill, 2018, which was adopted by the State Assembly on July 5, has received the assent of the President on November 30. Following this, the Act has been notified in the State Gazette.

The Act has been enacted to create a board to maintain and administer public charitable trusts and endowments created by Vanniyar community members across the State. It is aimed at preventing misuse, misappropriation of properties and income by people for causes other than those for which these endowments were created.

This Act will apply to all charitable trusts and endowments created and administered by persons or organisations of the Vanniyakula Kshatriya community which includes Vanniyar, Vanniya, Vanniya Gounder, Gounder or Kandar, Padayachi, Palli and Agnikula Kshatriya.