Chennai Corporation to relax norms to ensure more contractors to bid for projects

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Chennai Corporation announced the cancellation of Storm Water Drain (SWD) tenders to the tune of Rs 127 crore in a press meet on Saturday. This comes even as the leader of Opposition and former Chennai Corporation Mayor, M K Stalin demanded a DVAC probe into the discrepancies surrounding the tender process for the pan-city road laying and storm water drain projects.

In the corrigendum issued by the Storm Water Drain Department earlier, ‘administrative reasons’ were cited for the cancellation. However, speaking at the press conference, SWD department superintending

engineer Nandakumar, said the decision was taken after hearing grievances from a section of contractors that they were unable to participate in package tenders.

“We are planning to split the 36 tender packages for the 113 works into 70-80 packages. The machinery requirements and pre-qualifications will also be relaxed. This will allow smaller contractors to take part

in the bidding process,” said Nandakumar, explaining the corporation’s priority, especially for smart city funded projects, is quick completion.

He said splitting up of the packages for the new tenders will allow small and big contractors will be able to work side by side.

“The smaller contractors will do work on small stretches and the big contractors can take up a few roads. Utilization of smart city funds can make way for more funds from the centre,” he told Express.

Corporation Commissioner D Karthikeyan denied allegations of poor quality of work in the storm water drain and road relaying works.

“The allegations of good roads being selected for relaying is baseless. Even if there are small mistakes, we will rectify it,” he said.