Home Cities Chennai

Expect heavy rain as Phethai closes in

As predicted, Cyclone Phethai that is brewing in the Bay of Bengal, will be hitting the Andhra Pradesh coast between Ongole and Kakinada, on December 17 afternoon.

Published: 15th December 2018 02:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2018 09:36 AM   |  A+A-

By SV Krishna Chaitanya
Express News Service

CHENNAI : As predicted, Cyclone Phethai that is brewing in the Bay of Bengal, will be hitting the Andhra Pradesh coast between Ongole and Kakinada, on December 17 afternoon. Chennai will start receiving moderate rainfall from Saturday and may get heavy spells on Sunday morning as the system closes in on AP coast.

S Balachandran, deputy director general of Meteorology, told Express that Sunday would be the only chance for Chennai to get some good rainfall. “The deep depression over southeast Bay of Bengal moved west-­northwestwards with a speed of 11 kmph and lay centered over southeast Bay of Bengal about 870 km east­-southeast of Chennai, and 1040 km southeast of Machlipatnam in Andhra Pradesh.

It is very likely to intensify further into a cyclonic storm during the next 12 hours and into a severe cyclonic storm in the subsequent 24 hours. It is very likely to move north-­northwest-wards and cross Andhra Pradesh coast between Ongole and Kakinada on December 17 afternoon,” said IMD bulletin. 

Move along AP coast
Neetha K Gopal, scientist at Regional Specialised Meteorological Centre, New Delhi, said as per the model forecast, the storm will be pushed further up along AP to Odisha due to tropospheric westerlies

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
News Wrap with TNIE: Decoding the five-state election results and Forbes' richie rich
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla: Rahul Gandhi 2.0 -- a blockbuster in the making?
Gallery
Chennai witnesses cool weather and dark clouds as it gears up for thundershowers as cyclonic storm 'Phethai' is expected to make a landfall in Tamil Nadu. (EPS/ Abhishek.G)
The week in pictures: 'Phethai' in Chennai to 'Jashn-e-Samvidhan' at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi
Roadies founder Raghu Ram and his singer girlfriend Natalie Di Luccio got married in Goa on 14 December, a day which saw several celebrity weddings. Here are photos to prove it was one of the most beautiful and fun-filled ceremonies we have seen this year
Raghu Ram and Natalie Di Luccio had a beautiful Goa wedding: Check out the photos!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp