Horticulture student found dead at hostel in Madhavaram

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : A 17-year-old girl allegedly committed suicide at her hostel at Madhavaram on Thursday. Police said, the girl from Cuddalore, was a first year student at the Tamil Nadu Horticulture Institute. She lived in a hostel at Milk Colony, sharing her room with three other students.

“On Thursday, the girl claimed she was sick and did not go to college. In the evening, her friends returned to the room only to find her dead,” said a police personnel. Madhavaram police registered a complaint and the body was sent to Stanley Hospital for postmortem. (Assistance for those having suicidal thoughts, is available on TN’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050).