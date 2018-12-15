TVS Motor strengthens Peru presence

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : TVS Motor Company on Friday announced the launch of three new products TVS Apache RR310, the 125cc scooter TVS NTORQ 125 and motor-cycle TVS Apache RTR 160 4V in Peru market.

The company in partnership with its local distributors, Indian Motos, also announced the opening of a state-of-the-art showroom in Lima, said a company release.

Indian Motos distributes the company products to over 170 sales points across Peru.

R Dilip, company’s Senior Vice President, International Business, said they are optimistic about strengthening their presence in Peru market with the help of its distributors. The TVS Apache RR 310 is a premium motor-cycle brand from the company.