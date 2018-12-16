‘Alternative medicine will gain more prominence’

Home Cities Chennai

Dr S Geethalakshmi, Vice-Chancellor of Tamil Nadu MGR Medical University; and (centre) Siddharth Sonthalia, GM, TN, of Express Publications during inauguration of the 18th national conference on acupuncture | ashwin prasath

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: “Acupuncture is for everyone and I see it being a boom in India,” said Dr David Lee, an acupuncturist who practices in California, at the 18th National conference on Acupuncture that was organised by the Acupuncture Association of India, Tamil Nadu Chapter at Blue Lagoon Resort on Saturday.

He said the mission guiding acupuncturists should be to promote peace through accessible, affordable and quality healthcare. He emphasised that alternative medicine and ‘nature medicine’ would gain more prominence going forward.

The inaugural session of the conference had Shri Aasanjii, master of inner science and life transforming guru, addressing the gathering and sharing tips and tricks on how to achieve success and manage relationships while reiterating the importance of health and preserving the ‘temple’ that is one’s body.

“The quality of your life is not decided by how long you live, but how healthy and happy your life is,” he said. “Health is the one thing you cannot gift to your loved ones even if you want to. So if you are blessed with good health, it is your duty to preserve it and make the most of it. That is why health is the most important parameter to measure success. State of mind, relationships without conflict and wealth, are the other parameters that one should use to measure success.”

He went on to add that doctors should instil in their patients, a sense of confidence by saying, ‘So what?’ when they are bogged down by a health issue or something else.“People want to associate with people who are confident with what they do,” Aasanjii said. “By saying ‘so what?’ you are gaining their trust. And don’t say ‘I love you’ to your loved ones. Rather say, ‘I am there for you.’ Your presence should make them feel like a problem is not a problem.”

One of the other speakers present was Dr S Geethalakshmi, Vice-Chancellor of Tamil Nadu MGR Medical University.“Though I am an allopathic doctor, I am very curious to know what is happening in alternative systems of medicine that can be combined with modern systems of medicine for speedy recovery of the patient,” she said.

Dr K Panneer Selvam, Deputy Director of IGNOU; Siddharth Sonthalia, GM, Express Publications, and
Dr Muthukumar, Chairman of Dr Muthukumar Institute of Acupuncture and Hospital, were also present at
the event.

