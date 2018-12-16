Home Cities Chennai

Obey order or appear in court, Chennai Corporation chief told

Originally, while passing orders on a PIL from the woman, the bench on January 2 had directed the civic body to remove the unauthorised constructions made in the colony.

Published: 16th December 2018 01:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2018 01:14 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner D Karthikeyan has been directed by a division bench of the Madras High Court to appear before it on December 17, if he fails to implement its earlier passed in January by that day.

A bench of Justices M Venugopal and S Vaidyanathan gave the directive while entertaining a contempt application from Selvarajathi Ammal of Madhavaram Milk Colony, three weeks ago.

Originally, while passing orders on a PIL from the woman, the bench on January 2 had directed the civic body to remove the unauthorised constructions made in the colony.

Contending that this order was not complied with till date, she moved the court with the contempt plea.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chennai Corporation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
News Wrap with TNIE: Decoding the five-state election results and Forbes' richie rich
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla: Rahul Gandhi 2.0 -- a blockbuster in the making?
Gallery
Chennai witnesses cool weather and dark clouds as it gears up for thundershowers as cyclonic storm 'Phethai' is expected to make a landfall in Tamil Nadu. (EPS/ Abhishek.G)
The week in pictures: 'Phethai' in Chennai to 'Jashn-e-Samvidhan' at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi
Roadies founder Raghu Ram and his singer girlfriend Natalie Di Luccio got married in Goa on 14 December, a day which saw several celebrity weddings. Here are photos to prove it was one of the most beautiful and fun-filled ceremonies we have seen this year
Raghu Ram and Natalie Di Luccio had a beautiful Goa wedding: Check out the photos!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp