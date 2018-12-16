Obey order or appear in court, Chennai Corporation chief told

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner D Karthikeyan has been directed by a division bench of the Madras High Court to appear before it on December 17, if he fails to implement its earlier passed in January by that day.

A bench of Justices M Venugopal and S Vaidyanathan gave the directive while entertaining a contempt application from Selvarajathi Ammal of Madhavaram Milk Colony, three weeks ago.

Originally, while passing orders on a PIL from the woman, the bench on January 2 had directed the civic body to remove the unauthorised constructions made in the colony.

Contending that this order was not complied with till date, she moved the court with the contempt plea.