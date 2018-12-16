Residents lease tanker, faces backlash from private lorry assn

Madhumitha Viswanath By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The powerful web of private water tankers, who have monopolised the OMR stretch recently, got into a tussle with residents who tried to source drinking water through other means. Incidents such as these, highlight the power that such associations yield in stretches where the government is unable to provide basic amenities like water.

Close to 8,000 residents living in a gated community in Navalur were stranded for three days with no drinking water when private water tankers staged a strike two months ago.To reduce their dependence on these tankers, the residents’ association got a tanker on a one-year lease with a capacity of 24,000 litres. But they hit a dead-end when members from the private tankers association supplying water to them, strictly prohibited the residents from using a personal tanker.

Residents made it clear that they would be buying 14 loads of water from private tankers and would be outsourcing only six loads of water from nearby wells in the Kancheepuram district. But private tanker owners remained adamant and made sure that the apartment residents don’t operate the lorry since it was leased two weeks ago.

“They told us that we can operate the lorry if we get water from Metrowater’s water filling station or wait for the Navalur panchayat to provide us with water. The water we obtain from wells is for domestic purpose unlike lorry owners who sell it for commercial purposes,” said an apartment resident, who didn’t want to be named.

As Navalur falls outside city corporation limits, Metrowater does not supply water through its tankers. The Navalur Panchayat which is supposed to provide water, has also failed to do so.“For one load of water we pay `1,800. But when we source it through other means, we will be paying only around `400,” said another resident.

The Collector, who held talks between both the parties, had given permission for the residents to operate the tanker on a contract with the panchayat, but private tanker association members refused to agree to this arrangement.

“We had a first round of talks with both parties. Private tankers are scared that all buildings will follow suit and get their own tankers and they will lose business at this rate. So we are trying to come to an amicable solution that will be permanent,” said Block Development Officer, Kancheepuram.