‘Today’s generation unaware of sacrifices made to get freedom’

CHENNAI: A day-long conclave on balancing purpose and technology, organised by Vellore School of Business, for heads of business schools, was held here on Saturday, a release said.

Setting the agenda for the day, Indira J Parikh, Advisor, VSB and former Dean, Indian Institute of Management and Founder President of Flame University, speaking on the topic “The Road Not Taken or Not: Enabling Future Generations to Make Choices”, said there are no attempts to look beyond the educational practices that have existed in the county over the last century. She said students of today are living in a globalised world of excess and are not aware of the sacrifices the previous generations had to make to attain freedom.

Speaking on “Managing Diversities: Issues and Perspectives”, A F Mathew, Associate Professor, IIM, Kozhikode, said there was so much of discrimination against women in all walks of life.