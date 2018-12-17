A homecoming for strays

Vaishali Vijaykumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI : It was 5.45 am. Sathishwaran was at Besant Nagar beach for his morning walk. Little did he know that an unexpected sight would soon change his life. He spotted several abandoned dogs resting under pushcart stalls parked at the beach. A few puppies were drenched in the rain. This was the 27-year-old’s Eureka moment. He built a model dog house, which has now received around 5,000 views on the Instagram page of Blue Cross of India.

“I’d seen this concept earlier at the beach. A gentleman had kept a wooden box for the new-born puppies and mother to stay safe. I decided to do something similar with recyclable materials. Five of us teamed up and made a model house two weeks back using waste scrap wood, water-resistant banners and button pins sourced from Chindadripet,” said Sathishwaran.

Sathishwaran with his teammates and their

model house at the Besant Nagar beach

The house was built on the terrace of Sathish’s gym — Fit O Crazy. It takes two hours to build a house, and costs about `1,400. To make food and water available throughout the day, they have used water pumps as auto-food feeders and water dispensers. They function based on the amount of food fed into them on an hourly or daily basis. The materials used are resistant to rains.

“Sathishwaran’s move has given a good insight and raised the standards. Separating a mother from its puppies is very disheartening. We should try our best and not be a hindrance. This can be prevented if the number of stalls in the beach come down, and rules and regulations are followed,” says Dawn Williams, general manager of Blue Cross.

The first model house was carried on a tricycle to Besant Nagar beach. It has been placed opposite Cosy restaurant. The team has put a poster outside the house that reads ‘When you return, there is always a home and family. For us, this is our home and you are our family’.

“We don’t want people to mistake it for a place where garbage is dumped. One of the Corporation workers promised to take care of it and keep us updated about other places where this model can be implemented. We are doing it for free. It takes time to source the materials and execute. Although bulk orders are difficult, we are trying to spread awareness through our posts. People can reach out to us and we are ready to help. We’ve received orders for 15 houses so far,” he shares. Each house can fit in one family of the mother and her puppies.