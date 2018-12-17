‘Acupuncture needs to be popularised’

Home Cities Chennai

Raman Kapur, a leading acupuncture therapist, who was awarded Padmashri in 2008, was in Chennai on Sunday to attend the annual conference of Acupuncture Association of India (AAI).

Published: 17th December 2018

By Binita Jaiswal
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Raman Kapur, a leading acupuncture therapist, who was awarded Padmashri in 2008, was in Chennai on Sunday to attend the annual conference of Acupuncture Association of India (AAI). Speaking on the sidelines of the event, Kapur suggested that measures should be taken to start acupuncture clinics in government hospitals to promote it as an alternative therapy in medicine and much more. Excerpts from interview:

Despite having a degree in MBBS, why did you choose to practice acupuncture?
After witnessing the magnificent impact of the drugless therapy, I genuinely wanted to practice it. So, I went to China and underwent proper training in acupuncture. My intention was to provide patients an effective alternative medicine system, which can heal them without any side effects.

Acupuncture is not that popular in India like other alternative medicine systems like Homeopathy, Ayurveda.
It’s because no effort has been taken to popularise acupuncture in India till now. We are dedicatedly working to form Acupuncture Council of India, on the same lines of Medical Council of India. A proposal in this regard is pending with the Union health ministry. If it gets nod, then we will have legal acupuncture colleges and trained manpower in the country to improve health care services. Notably, two states – West Bengal and Maharashtra– have legalised acupuncture therapy. So, the nation should follow the same path.

Is there a need to legalise acupuncture therapy in India?
At a time when our country is facing acute shortage of doctors, the Centre should look for alternative therapies like acupuncture to ensure good healthcare services to the masses. I strongly believe that measures should be taken by the Centre to start acupuncture clinics in government hospitals because acupuncture treatment is very effective, drugless and does not  have any side effects also. The government should patronise acupuncture for benefit of the masses.

Can critical diseases be treated through acupuncture?
My wife Sunita Kapur has treated several cases of infertility and other gynaecological complications through acupuncture. Besides, we have been successfully providing relief to many patients suffering from chronic neurological problems and side effects of chemotherapy using acupuncture.

Presently, what efforts are being taken by AAI to promote acupuncture?
We have managed to start a special course on acupuncture through IGNOU and we are organising training programmes and workshops across the country to provide the best training to acupuncture therapists.

