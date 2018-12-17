Home Cities Chennai

After seven years, restoration of Adambakkam lake begins in Chennai

Anbarasan stressed the importance of reclaiming the lake before it is too late.

Restoration work underway at Adambakkam lake on Sunday. | (Tamizharasi Kannan | EPS)

CHENNAI: After seven years and the chorus for restoration reaching a crescendo, Public Works Department has begun restoration works at Adambakkam lake. Encroachments over the years have reduced the 86-acre water body into a narrow canal at some stretches.

It is learnt that the works have been taken up as part of the pan-district project to make lakes monsoon-ready. Sources in the district administration indicated that priority will be to ensure that water retention is increased and bunds are strengthened to prevent a breach in case of heavy rain.

“The lake will be desilted and deepened in certain areas. Water hyacinth will also be removed, but the district collector has asked us to prioritise strengthening of the bunds to ensure there is no flooding,” said a senior official in Kancheepuram district administration.

However, local MLA T M Anbarasan, who was instrumental in the previous restoration in 2011 which included eviction of more than 50 encroachments, has assured to immediately contribute to the beautification works of the lake.

“I am going to contribute around Rs 50 lakh from my MLA funds. Residents have asked for benches, lights and walkway around the lake,” the legislator said. He said he was coordinating with PWD to make sure the beautification works can be taken up immediately after desilting and deepening.

Anbarasan stressed the importance of reclaiming the lake before it is too late.

“I am willing to contribute more funds if needed and Alandur MP R S Bharathi has also showed interest in the restoration,” he said.

Residents welcome the commencement of restoration works.

“We are happy that work has finally begun after seven years. This was once a beautiful water body. We want it to be restored to its original state,” said M Shreeram, a member of Thillai Ganga Nagar Residents Welfare Association, who has been steering cries for restoration.

Augustine David, president of the Federation of Adambakkam Welfare Associations, who has prevented further encroachment of the lake, also welcomed the move and said steps should be taken to beautify the water body and turn it into a local tourist attraction.

