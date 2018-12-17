CMRL proposes, residents oppose Alwarpet displacement

Madhumitha Viswanath By

Express News Service

CHENNAI : Having lived in Alwarpet for the past 30 years, even the faint idea of losing his house and moving to another part of the city disturbed Sundarajan. When he received the eviction notice from CMRL a week ago, his fears became a reality. He joined 60 other residents who visited the CMRL officials last week to express their strong opposition about the displacement.

Corridors three and four under phase 2 of the Chennai Metro Rail project has received stiff opposition from residents and commercial establishments alike in thickly populated areas of T Nagar, Alwarpet, Mylapore, Kodambakkam and Nungambakkam.

Soon after they received notices from the Revenue Department to vacate their homes to facilitate Metro rail construction, residents sprung into action and forwarded written petitions to CMRL and state government, expressing their dissent.

“Around 30 shops and multiple houses on Chamiers Road, KB Dasan Road, TTK Road, and in Seethammal Colony are affected. For the sake of development, people cannot lose their houses,” said a resident from Eldams Road, who took part in the meeting organised by residents last week in Ethiraj Kalyana Mandapam.

Traders and shopkeepers along Kutchery Road, Luz Circle and RK Mutt Road are struggling to find alternate spaces to continue their businesses. But, sources from CMRL made it clear that there will be no changes in the initial plan.

“A change in alignment is too early to decide now as the DPR is only in its initial stages. But, our team will hear all grievances put forth by aggrieved residents,” said a CMRL official. A meeting is also scheduled on Decemeber 21 to hold negotiation talks with such residents added the official.

Similarly, 200-odd residents from T Nagar and Kodambakkam question the necessity of having a Metro station within 30 metres of Kodambakkam suburban station.

“They issued notices to all residents and shops located across 11 streets in T Nagar. But, under the owner’s name, they have mentioned Ramakrishna Mission which owned this land some 60 years ago. This shows the absolute lack of coordination between CMRL, Chennai Corporation and Revenue Department,” said Pasupathy S, member of Vivekananda Residents Welfare Association and Civic Exnora, from T Nagar.

Also, three months ago, CMRL had informed the management of Good Shepherd School in Nungambakkam that 3,300 sq m of the school’s premises will be taken over for Sterling Road Station’s car park and entry points. Following this, an online petition on Change.org was created against CMRL’s move which was signed by 13,000 anxious alumni, students and teachers.

After the matter was taken to the Madras HC, the acquisition process was stalled. But on October 12, the land acquisition officer in charge of this issue informed the school that CMRL will not be changing its plan and will be acquiring the earmarked land. The school will be losing the ground and the primary block which houses 1,000-odd students from classes 1 to 5.