Expert explains

CHENNAI : I have submitted the application for the regularisation of a building in an unapproved plot under the regularisation schemes 2017,0 which covers plots with or without building structure. This application is being processed and is likely to get finalised soon.

How do I regularise the house when the plot gets regualrised as the building regularisation scheme 2017 covers only buildings completed on or before 1.7.2007 and the regularisation scheme 2017 for unapproved layout/plot does not have any provision for automatic regularisation of the building structure in the plot. — Anonymous

Now there is a scheme for regularising the unauthorised construction. You can apply under the same before the appropriate authorities.

My wife recently gave birth to our son and she currently stays with her mother. She and her family are not allowing my mother and I to visit my child and are giving bizarre reasons. Is there a basic legal step or act or procedure to safeguard me and my family? Is it possible to seek single custody of my son, who is a toddler, without filing for a divorce as I do not intend to separate from my wife. — Anonymous

Since your child is of tender age, you may not get custody before the court. However, you can get visitorial right to visit the child frequently. Without taking legal action, you will get no remedy.

My sister and I are the rightful and legal owners of a land measuring 2,970 sqft at 97, Perambur High Road, Jamaliya, Chennai-12. We entered into a joint development agreement (JDA) with a real estate builder in July 2011. The JDA was to demolish the 50-year-old building and a new apartment was to be built as per an approved plan from the Chennai Corporation. As per the plan we were to have stilt + first floor (two apartments to my sister and I) + second floor (three apartments to be sold by builder). The JDA was 50% to self and sister and 50% to builder.

The stilt was for parking + watchman room + lumber room. The building was handed over to the owners in December 2013. The builder, without our consent, had sold a watchman room (300 sq ft) and had retained for his company the lumber room (300 sq ft). All the apartment owners objected to this. Now the builder has sold the lumber room to the owner of the watchman room.

The builder and the room owner have political ties. The two rooms are being used for commercial purposes with electricity connection on commercial tariff, when the Corporation approved the plan for a residential building. The real estate company had three directors, one of whom, the authorised signatory, has passed away. Can we file a criminal case against the builders? — AnonymousIf the agreement with the builder has an arbitration clause, you can invoke an arbitration on the dispute. Otherwise you can file a civil suit against the unauthorised sale of the lumber room and watchman shed.