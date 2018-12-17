Infant girl dies in Chennai after hot sambar falls on her

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A girl aged a year-and-a-half succumbed to scalds a day after hot sambar fell on her at Broadway on Saturday.

Police identified the victim as Bhumika. She was staying with her mother on the pavement at Stringer Street.

After preparing sambar for the joint family, her mother Surya went inside the hut when she heard the girl screaming in pain.

When Surya rushed out, she found that the sambar vessel had tilted and its contents had fallen on the girl.

The victim had accidentally tripped on the vessel, said an investigating officer.

Bhumika was rushed to Kilpauk Medical College Hospital for treatment where she succumbed to injuries on Sunday.

Esplanade police have registered a case and are investigating.