Just for laughs

Dia Rekhi By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: It was a packed house at Steam and Whistles, the bar at Grand by GRT Hotel on Saturday as comedian Nishant Suri kept everyone in splits with his wisecracks, impeccable comic timing and terrific delivery.

The comedian, who is popularly known for winning the comedy hunt, ‘Comicstaan,’ was in the city to celebrate Steam and Whistles hosting stand up comedy shows for a year in collaboration with ACE Events.

Suri, who had lived in Chennai for a few years, instantly connected with the audience when he spoke a few words in Tamil and shared about his brief schooling in the city. He subsequently went on to tease members in the audience by asking them pointed questions on their lives.

After the crowd had warmed up to him, he had them eating out of the palm of his hand and delivered one punchline after next. His material was varied and gleefully original. Hardly anyone in the audience had come to the show without having watched Comicstaan, and so watching him perform jokes that they hadn’t seen on the show was enjoyable and satisfying.

Through engaging anecdotes from his life, he even touched upon issues like depression or the expectations of masculinity, in a light yet effective manner, that left one laughing but thinking as well.

For a show that did have a lot of Hindi, the audience seemed to be perfectly at ease with the language, and his jibes at places like Haryana, Noida or Delhi got the loudest laughs. After close to an hour-and-a-half of laughter, not just from the lead act by Suri but also the opening acts that were performed that night, the audience seemed all set to come back again to the Steam and Whistles bar.

Seriously joking

