Home Cities Chennai

Just for laughs

Through engaging anecdotes from his life, he even touched upon issues like depression or the expectations of masculinity, in a light yet effective manner, that left one laughing but thinking as well.

Published: 17th December 2018 04:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2018 05:36 AM   |  A+A-

By Dia Rekhi
Express News Service

CHENNAI: It was a packed house at Steam and Whistles, the bar at Grand by GRT Hotel on Saturday as comedian Nishant Suri kept everyone in splits with his wisecracks, impeccable comic timing and terrific delivery.

The comedian, who is popularly known for winning the comedy hunt, ‘Comicstaan,’ was in the city to celebrate Steam and Whistles hosting stand up comedy shows for a year in collaboration with ACE Events.
Suri, who had lived in Chennai for a few years, instantly connected with the audience when he spoke a few words in Tamil and shared about his brief schooling in the city. He subsequently went on to tease members in the audience by asking them pointed questions on their lives.

After the crowd had warmed up to him, he had them eating out of the palm of his hand and delivered one punchline after next. His material was varied and gleefully original. Hardly anyone in the audience had come to the show without having watched Comicstaan, and so watching him perform jokes that they hadn’t seen on the show was enjoyable and satisfying.

Through engaging anecdotes from his life, he even touched upon issues like depression or the expectations of masculinity, in a light yet effective manner, that left one laughing but thinking as well.

For a show that did have a lot of Hindi, the audience seemed to be perfectly at ease with the language, and his jibes at places like Haryana, Noida or Delhi got the loudest laughs. After close to an hour-and-a-half of laughter, not just from the lead act by Suri but also the opening acts that were performed that night, the audience seemed all set to come back again to the Steam and Whistles bar.

Seriously joking

Suri touched upon issues like depression or the expectations of masculinity, in a light yet effective manner to the audience gathered at Steam and Whistles bar

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A fallen tree on a car in Kakinada, Andhra Pradesh ahead of cyclone Phethai's on 17 December 2018. (Photo | EPS)
CYCLONE PHETHAI: Several trains have been cancelled due to heavy rains
Sikhs in New York protest the visit of Road Transport Minister Kamal Nath for his alleged role in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. AP
1984 anti-Sikh Riots: Sajjan Kumar gets life imprisonment
Gallery
Adivi Sesh, who moved to India less than a decade ago, is today one of the most promising Telugu actors we have. An underrated, critically acclaimed Telugu actor, director, and screenwriter, Sesh is considered to be one of the most experimental performers
Happy birthday Adivi Sesh! Here is all you need to know about the underrated Telugu actor
Catriona Elisa Gray from Philippines was crowned Miss Universe 2018 at a gala ceremony, where representatives from South Africa and Venezuela secured the first runner-up and second runner-up spots. (Photo: AP)
Catriona Elisa Gray of Philippines crowned Miss Universe 2018
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp