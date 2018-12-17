Chennai man drowns in well while rescuing pet cat

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 47-year-old man drowned at Pallikaranai on Saturday night while trying to rescue his pet cat that fell into a well.

The deceased Krishnamoorthy is said to be under influence of alcohol, police said.

The well is located near his house at Ambedkar Nagar. Around 9.15 pm, Krishnamoorthy’s cat fell into the well.

He went down the steps and rescued the cat and slipped while climbing and fell into the well, said a police officer.

Soon, his wife found him struggling for life inside the well. He was rescued with the help of neighbours but died at a hospital. Pallikaranai police registered a case.