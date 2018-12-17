Home Cities Chennai

OTA deputy commandant felicitated

Chennai Georgians Association felicitated the deputy commandant of Officers Training Academy Major General VD Chowgule, Vishist Seva Medal, who will retire this month.

Published: 17th December 2018 10:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2018 09:48 AM   |  A+A-

Major General V D Chowgule and wife Jayashree along with Chennai Georgians at Officers Training Academy

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chennai Georgians Association felicitated the deputy commandant of Officers Training Academy Major General VD Chowgule, Vishist Seva Medal, who will retire this month. Major General Chowgule, an alumnus of Rashtriya Military School Belgaum and Officers Training Academy, was commissioned into 6th Battalion of Parachute Regiment on March 1982 and has abundant operational experience with his unit in Nagaland, Manipur, Kashmir Valley, Drass and also in Assam.

Recalling his school days, the highly decorated officer along with his wife Jayashree, highlighted how the training in Rashtriya Military school helped shape his professional career. “Some of our alumni are recipients of India’s topmost bravery award Param Veer Chakra and some in top posts like National Security Advisor, and some served as chief minister,” said D Prabhakar Raj, former school teacher of Rashtriya Military School. The event was organised by Ganpat Singh Meena, a customs and excise officer.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Locals hold protest against Neelum-Jhelum power project in PoK
Killer jumbo captured & relocated in Coimbatore
Gallery
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
The Congress chief ministers in three heartland states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh took oath amid much fanfare on 17 December 2018 in the presence of party president Rahul Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh and a host of opposi
Congress CMs take oath in three Hindi heartland states amid opposition bonhomie, absence of key allies
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp