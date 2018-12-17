OTA deputy commandant felicitated

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chennai Georgians Association felicitated the deputy commandant of Officers Training Academy Major General VD Chowgule, Vishist Seva Medal, who will retire this month. Major General Chowgule, an alumnus of Rashtriya Military School Belgaum and Officers Training Academy, was commissioned into 6th Battalion of Parachute Regiment on March 1982 and has abundant operational experience with his unit in Nagaland, Manipur, Kashmir Valley, Drass and also in Assam.

Recalling his school days, the highly decorated officer along with his wife Jayashree, highlighted how the training in Rashtriya Military school helped shape his professional career. “Some of our alumni are recipients of India’s topmost bravery award Param Veer Chakra and some in top posts like National Security Advisor, and some served as chief minister,” said D Prabhakar Raj, former school teacher of Rashtriya Military School. The event was organised by Ganpat Singh Meena, a customs and excise officer.