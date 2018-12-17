Vedas now a click away

Home Cities Chennai

The organisation simplifies and disseminates Vedic knowledge through its nine-month-old app Ama Sarvamangala.

By Roshne Balasubramanian
CHENNAI: Religion has been my passion from childhood. I have always thought about how it can be interlinked to the information technology platform,” shares VV Subramaniam, founder of city-based start-up Ama Vedic Services Pvt Ltd.

The organisation simplifies and disseminates Vedic knowledge through its nine-month-old app Ama Sarvamangala. “Technology has become the key to everything now. The Ama Sarvamangala app uses a very friendly user interface that enables the reader to interact with the app. It primarily focuses on digital publications like slokhas/mantras, stories from Puranas in simplified form. It also has the capability of hosting any religious publications,” shares Subramaniam, who has served 18 years with Ramco Systems, handling business consulting for global aviation services.

The easy-to-access iOS and Android platform for mobile, tablets and eBook, does not take up space on the device. One can bookmark or download a page for future reading. The content will give a navigating app experience, and the user can easily jump multiple pages in a couple of seconds.

Apart from the various content that the application houses, it also has 15,000 Namavalis and 7,000 Potris. The latest edition was the ‘Thamirabarani Maha Pushkaram 2018’. This contains information about Push Karan, Maha Pushkaram, holy dip places, map, weather, emergency contacts, and support services. “We published information about Thamirabarani Pushkaram as an app within our app. It was useful for people who visited Pushkaram in October 2018 at Tirunelveli. We will add more features to the app in 2019,” says the brain behind the cloud storage-based app.

