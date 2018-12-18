A kaleidoscope of Natya

Roshne Balasubramanian By

CHENNAI : In 2016, when I was handed the torch to conduct the Natya Kala Conference, I wanted to give the audience a 360-degree experience. I wanted to conceptualise events that were distinctive and vibrant,” shares renowned Bharathanatyam exponent-cum-convenor of the famous annual Natya Kala Conference, Srinidhi Chidambaram.

After focusing on the past, present and future of Bharathanatyam in 2016, and the hues of Shringara in 2017, Srinidhi, who is wearing the convenor hat for the third consecutive year, will present ‘Aneka’, the 38th Natya Kala Conference in association with Sri Krishna Gana Sabha between December 26 and December 30. “This edition will be a kaleidoscope of Indian dance, its infinite hues and diversity,” says Srinidhi talking about the five-day conference.

Aneka will explore and focus on a variety of dance styles, through three distinct verticals categorised as Timeless, Transformative and #Trending. “Aneka signifies infinite variety and the world of classical dance. Our three verticals will focus on timeless treasures from the past, transformative highlights, new ideas and also current issues in the world of dance,” she explains.

Apart from the regular sessions on dance, the conference will also host a plethora of workshops on dance, a session on the landscape of healing: A psychological primer on handling sexual misconduct by Dr Sabiha Sultana, clinical neuropsychologist, Apollo Hospitals, panel discussions on ‘Caste, Gender, Privilege and their roles in the Bharatanatyam landscape’, ‘The Crux of Copyright in the Performing Arts’, a workshop on health, fitness and well-being by Sheela Nambiar and Srinidhi Chidambaram, a dance quotient quiz and ‘Dance Travels: A journey to Thiruvottriyur’ headed by V Sriram. “From discussions on copyrights in the performing arts, spontaneity, gender and cast roles to the ‘woke’ traditions of Sadir music, dance and literature, we’ll have it all in the conference,” she enthuses.

Srinidhi tells us that the experience has been enriching. “It is not just about organising it. The whole experience has helped me connect and reach further with dance fraternity. It was also interesting to apply what I have learned in my other profession and implement the learnings in the planning, communication and execution of the conferences. This has been a wonderful journey,” she shares.

(The 38th Natya Kala Conference will be inaugurated on December 26, 9.30 am at Sri Krishna Gana Sabha. The conference will go on till December 30.)