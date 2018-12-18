After arrest by Kanchi police for ransacking bar, youth dies in hospital

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : A 21-year-old man, who was arrested by the Kancheepuram police on November 29, for ransacking a bar, died on Sunday.

The police said they arrested the boy and on the way to the police station, he fainted and was admitted at the hospital. He allegedly died due to lack of oxygen supply to the brain.

Muthu (24), and his younger brother Manikam (21), residents of Pillaiyar Palayam at Kancheepuram, were boozing at a bar on Gandhi Road, on 29 November.

“The duo picked up an argument with the hotel manager over increase in the rate of liquor and in the melee, broke the tubelights and attacked staff. On information, the Vishnu Kanchi police reached the spot and arrested the brothers,” said Kancheepuram Superintendent of Police, Santhosh Haidmeni.

The men were taken to the police station and on the way, Manikam fainted. He was rushed to the Chengalpattu government hospital and on reference, was transferred to the SRMC hospital at Porur.

“Doctors told us that the oxygen supply to the brain, was very less due to alcohol content. He was undergoing treatment and died on Sunday,” said the police officer.

Answering allegations as to whether the boy was beaten and then admitted at the hospital, he said the police did not beat the boy and to prove that it was not custodial death, the entire post-mortem is being video recorded to show there were no injury marks. “If it was a custodial death, then there would have been a magistrate enquiry and villagers should have protested,” said the police officer. Further investigations are on.

Missing boy found dead

CHENNAI: A 19-year-old boy who went missing four days ago was found dead on the seashore at Ennore on Monday early morning. Police said R Selvam, a resident of Panapakkam village near Gummidipoondi, was studying in Class 11 in a government school nearby. “On Thursday, the boy left home for school and did not return. The scared parents enquired with the school authorities, who told them that Selvam was on leave,” said a police officer. They then lodged a complaint.

Four held in fake currency racket

CHENNAI: Police arrested four people who were trying to exchange counterfeit currency at a TASMAC shop at Madhavaram, and seized `68,000 fake currency notes, on Sunday. D Sudhakar (38) was working as a supervisor at a TASMAC outlet at MRH Salai in Moolakadai. “On Saturday, a man who purchased liquor, handed a Rs 500 note to him. Sudhakar found that the note was fake and alerted the police. After that, arrests were made,” said an officer.