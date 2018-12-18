Home Cities Chennai

Alarmel Valli to be conferred ‘Nritya Peroli’ 

This year, Kartik Fine Arts returns with its much-awaited Natya Darshan conference.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : This year, Kartik Fine Arts returns with its much-awaited Natya Darshan conference. The conference is set to be inaugurated on December 21 at the Bharatiya Vidya Bhawan hall in Mylapore at 5 pm. The chief guest, Dr Thangam Meganathan, chairperson of Rajalakshmi Institutions will confer the title of ‘Nritya Peroli’ on Alarmel Valli and ‘Natya Chudar’ on Akhila Balasubramaniam on the day. 

A host of dancers like Priya Dixit and Srekala Bharath will also be honoured on the occasion. Following the award ceremony at 5 pm, there will be Bharatnatyam recitals by R Sudhalakshmi and Anwesha Das at 6 pm and 7.30 pm respectively. 

‘Kadamba - The Flowering Path,’ conceptualised and curated by Priya Murle is a homage to Bharatanatyam as it seeks to delve deep into the evolution of Indian classical dance over time. 
The conference hopes to shed light on art in a period of change, ushering artists and audiences alike to question: ‘what next?’ It will be held on December 22 and December 23. 

“The two-day conference will bring together some of Natya’s most innovative minds with the curiosity and creativity of young students and art enthusiasts, filling the space with discussions, lecture demonstrations, and performances of the highest calibre,” a statement from the organisation read.For tickets: BookMyShow.comFor more information, visit the Natya Darshan Facebook page on follow the @natyadarshan2018 handle on Instagram for updates.

