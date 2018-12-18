Brighten someone’s day with a kind letter

Roshne Balasubramanian By

Express News Service

CHENNAI : Happiness comes in different ways, but in most cases, it arrives when we least expect it. LonePack, a non-profit aimed at creating mental health awareness works in accordance with this ideology, and harnesses the power of positivity through a set of driven, passionate campaigns to combat mental health-related issues.Of all their campaigns, their magnum opus LonePack Letters, an on-ground awareness campaign where anonymous, positive letters are distributed with the aim of encouraging people to be more supportive of one another during times of distress, stands out.

The organisation is back with its third edition of the campaign — LonePack Letters Christmas edition, and we find out more. In 2016, a group of passionate youngsters — Samiya Nasim, Naveen H and Siddhaarth S — with an engineering background formed LonePack. “We didn’t have a background in social work or so. But, we were passionate about the topic and we wanted to do something to make mental health accessible and affordable. It took us a lot of courage to do this. Initially, there was a lot of stigma attached to it, but every little progress we made kept us motivated,” says Samiya, co-founder of LonePack.

The LonePack Letters campaign was born in 2017 with a simple idea: “If a letter from a complete stranger can bring a smile then, there is power to make your inner circle of relationships smile during tough times,” Samiya had told CE during an interview before the campaign’s maiden edition. “We planned for only about 500 letters but ended up with about 2,500 letters. The feedback was phenomenal and we kept tying up with various institutions,” shares Samiya.

In 2017, the organisation collaborated with various institutions, events and establishments in the city, including DAV Group of Schools, Sathyam Cinemas, Ciclo Cafe, SRM MUN, SSN College’s Instincts as part of the campaign which allowed them to reach over 6,000 people. “This edition, we are distributing over 20,000 letters across multiple cities including Chennai, Bengaluru, Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram,” she shares.

The organisation is working in collaboration with Uber Eats, Google India, and have also collaborated with schools in India and abroad.“The logistics and scale of operation have gone off the charts. Our team has been working relentlessly for over 48 hours, stacking envelopes and packing letters. We have also set up collection points in Google India offices. It is highly commendable that people have become more receptive towards mental health and are coming forward to write a letter,” she shares.

If you are interested in participating this year, all you have to do is write a letter to a stranger, scan it and mail it to LonePack at contact@lonepack.org.The effect of these letters are manifold — there’s a positive dominoes, awareness on mental health, and existing stigma on the issue is shattered.“Mental health issues are so widespread and we are barely scratching the surface. More mental health support groups need to be formed, and there have to be more collaborations rather than individual events. I definitely think Chennai has bounced back and is talking about mental health. We have grown,” Samiya says.

For details, visit lonepack.org or write to contact@lonepack.org