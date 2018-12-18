Candle Bush best cure for ringworm

Ganesh Babu NM By

CHENNAI : Ringworm is a common skin infection caused not by worm but by fungus. Initially, the infection appears like the bump or sore and then turns into a patch with several rings, is the reason behind to call it is ringworm. Ringworm, is medically known as tinea or dermatophytosis. This ‘ringworm’ fungus affects both humans and animals and said to live on the dead tissues of skin, nails and hair. It is known for its terribly contagious nature and spreads quickly from one person to another.

The antifungal creams or powders prescribed by physicians fail many times as the fungus grow rapidly. It is reported that even skin could blister and pave the way to bacterial infection if not treated properly. As always, the cure is with only Nature.

The best shield of its kind against ringworm is the ‘Ringwarm Bush’. The simple remedy for this irritating complaint is applying the leaf paste. Yes, the leaves of this bush can be ground into fine paste and applied locally with any vegetable oil twice or thrice a day according to the severity of the ringworm infection.

Botanically, this plant is known as Senna alata (L.) Roxb. belongs to the beans family Fabaceae. Its earlier, well-known binomial was Cassia alata L. In Tamil and Malayalam, it is known as Seemai Agati; in Kannada and Telugu, it is called as Seema Tangadi and Seema Tangedu respectively. Candle bush is the other popular name given for its beautiful, very showy inflorescences.

Candle bush is a perennial shrub, grows upto 5 metres tall. The branchlets have persistent leaf-scars; stipules deltoid, base earlobe-like; leaves even-pinnate, 30-60 cm long; leaf stalks 3 cm long; leaflets 16-28 pairs, 5-15 long 2.5-5 cm broad, oblong, base unequal, apex obtuse-apiculate, margins entire; stalks of lateral leaflets c 2 mm long.

Inflorescences are terminal racemes, dense, branched, up to 30 cm long. Flowers 2-3 cm across, bright yellow to orange. Fruits are pods 10-20 cm long, dry, subcylindrical, with numerous compartments; margins with 2 broad wings. Seeds many, flattened, triangular. It is usually planted in the gardens for its ornamental value. However, the most of herbal anti-fungal creams/lotions contain the ingredient of this very attractive plant.

