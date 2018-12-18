Home Cities Chennai

Candle Bush best cure for ringworm

The antifungal creams or powders prescribed by physicians fail many times as the fungus grow rapidly.

Published: 18th December 2018 10:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2018 06:28 AM   |  A+A-

The leaves of this bush can be ground into fine paste and applied locally with any vegetable oil to treat the ringworm infection.

By  Ganesh Babu NM
Express News Service

CHENNAI : Ringworm is a common skin infection caused not by worm but by fungus. Initially, the infection appears like the bump or sore and then turns into a patch with several rings, is the reason behind to call it is ringworm. Ringworm, is medically known as tinea or dermatophytosis. This ‘ringworm’ fungus affects both humans and animals and said to live on the dead tissues of skin, nails and hair. It is known for its terribly contagious nature and spreads quickly from one person to another.

The antifungal creams or powders prescribed by physicians fail many times as the fungus grow rapidly. It is reported that even skin could blister and pave the way to bacterial infection if not treated properly. As always, the cure is with only Nature.

The best shield of its kind against ringworm is the ‘Ringwarm Bush’. The simple remedy for this irritating complaint is applying the leaf paste. Yes, the leaves of this bush can be ground into fine paste and applied locally with any vegetable oil twice or thrice a day according to the severity of the ringworm infection.

Botanically, this plant is known as Senna alata (L.) Roxb. belongs to the beans family Fabaceae. Its earlier, well-known binomial was Cassia alata L. In Tamil and Malayalam, it is known as Seemai Agati; in Kannada and Telugu, it is called as Seema Tangadi and Seema Tangedu respectively. Candle bush is the other popular name given for its beautiful, very showy inflorescences.

Candle bush is a perennial shrub, grows upto 5 metres tall. The branchlets have persistent leaf-scars; stipules deltoid, base earlobe-like; leaves even-pinnate, 30-60 cm long; leaf stalks 3 cm long; leaflets 16-28 pairs, 5-15 long 2.5-5 cm broad, oblong, base unequal, apex obtuse-apiculate, margins entire; stalks of lateral leaflets c 2 mm long.

Inflorescences are terminal racemes, dense, branched, up to 30 cm long. Flowers 2-3 cm across, bright yellow to orange. Fruits are pods 10-20 cm long, dry, subcylindrical, with numerous compartments; margins with 2 broad wings. Seeds many, flattened, triangular. It is usually planted in the gardens for its ornamental value. However, the most of herbal anti-fungal creams/lotions contain the ingredient of this very attractive plant.

Candle bush  
Candle bush is the other popular name given to Ringwarm Bush, with beautiful and very showy 
inflorescences. Candle bush is a perennial shrub, grows up to 5 metres tall. The branchlets have persistent leaf-scars; stipules deltoid, base earlobe-like; leaves even-pinnate, 30-60 cm long; leaf stalks 3 cm long and leaflets 16-28 pairs, 5-15 long.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Locals hold protest against Neelum-Jhelum power project in PoK
Killer jumbo captured & relocated in Coimbatore
Gallery
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
The Congress chief ministers in three heartland states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh took oath amid much fanfare on 17 December 2018 in the presence of party president Rahul Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh and a host of opposi
Congress CMs take oath in three Hindi heartland states amid opposition bonhomie, absence of key allies
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp