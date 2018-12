Chennai's Cooks Road, Tondiarpet to face seven-hour power cut on Wednesday

By Online Desk

Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (TANGEDCO) has announced that some areas in Chennai will be facing a seven-hour power cut on December 19 (Wednesday).

According to the list released by TANGEDCO, Cooks Road and Tondiarpet will be facing the seven-hour power shutdown.

Due to maintenance work, these areas will have a power cut from 9 am to 4 pm.

TANGEDCO also mentioned that the power supply might be restored if the maintenance work is completed before 4 pm.

Here are the list of areas that will face power cut on Wednesday from 9 am to 4 pm.

Cooks Road

Tank Bund Road Main Street, Nehru Jothi Nagar Main Street, New Vazhaima Nagar, Krishnadoss Road, Park Street, Shastri Nagar, Egangipuram Main Street, Semaathamman Colony 1st to 6th and Main Street, Thikaakulam, Strahans Road, Part of Otteri, Strahans 1st to 5th Lane, Cooks Road, Hyder Garden 1st to 3rd Main Street, Eden Garden Street, Somasundhara Nagar, Old Vahaima Nagar, KH Road, Subbarayan 1st to 5th and Main Street, Chinna Babu, Othavadai Street, Baracka Road 1st, 2nd Street, Income Tax, Priyadharshini Quarters SS, CR Garden Street, Devaraj Street, Arunachalam Street, Venkatesapakthan Street, Chinnathambi Street, Padavattamman Koil Street, Bricklin Road, Kamaraj Street, Thiru. Vi. Ka. Street, SS Puram, Thideer Nagar, Yemi Street, New Manickam Street, Venkatrathinam Street, Chellappa Street, Narayana Mudali Street, Valluvan Street, Subrayan Main and 4th, 5th Street, Income Tax Quarters, Barakka Road, Nallaiya Naidu Street, Chinna Babu Street, Bashyam Reddy 1st, 2nd Street, Selvaperumal Street, Santhiyappan Street

Tondiarpet

Sathiyamoorthy Nagar, VP Nagar, JJ Nagar, TKP Nagar, Manali Express Road, Ramasamy Nagar, Kargil Nagar, Rajaji Nagar, Kamaraj Nagar, Manali Express Road HT Service