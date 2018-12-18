Home Cities Chennai

Classical steps for equality

The year 2006 was a blessed one for Jyotsna Vaidee.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : The year 2006 was a blessed one for Jyotsna Vaidee. She made her debut dance performance at the Margazhi festival.  Jyotsna had multiple concerts at various sabhas like such as Hamsadhwani, Mylapore Fine Arts and even Kartik Fine Arts that year. Jyotsna’s dance career spans several decades though it was not an easy fit in her multi-layered schedule of life. The US-based artiste pursued dance along with her career as a product management executive at Google.

“I do feel that creativity is the underlying driving force that helps me excel in both. I truly believe that the authentic technique of Bharatanatyam is, in fact, a rich language that can be used to communicate and discover themes that are both traditional and contemporary,” she said. Jyotsna mostly grew up outside India in the Middle East and Canada, but her parents always ensured she was in Chennai for summer, training intensely. 

“I guess my parents noticed my keen interest even back then and I later did my arangetram right here at the Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan in Chennai. My dance journey has given me the opportunity to learn under some great gurus and choreographers,” she said.  Jyotsna considers herself lucky to work with Lata Pada and perform in many of her critically acclaimed productions in Canada. She trained with Katherine Kunhiraman in California. And for the last decade, she feels privileged to be under the guidance of Padma Bhushan-awardee Prof CV Chandrasekhar and Bragha Bessell. 

The artiste founded the Samudra Dance Creations in California as a professional dance company with the aim to create original, relevant dance works using Bharatanatyam to engage mainstream audiences. They create works that often use originally composed music and even original poetry. The company premiered its first production titled ‘The Caged Bird Sings’ emphasising women’s empowerment at the San Francisco International Arts Festival 2018.

“Gender and power have also been intertwined as is evident via the MeToo stories. While there is much to be desired for women to be truly empowered, there are many women who braved the challenges of their times, defied constraints and boundaries placed on them by society.  For example, via this production, I tell the story of Raasundari Devi, one of India’s earliest women writers, a relatively unsung heroine from Indian history.  I have had many audience members watch the production, then googled her, discussed her story, and be inspired by her,” she said. 

The artiste believes that creating thoughtful and relevant dance work helps to engage the audience in a dialogue. “Art and dance are already hugely influenced by technology, it has changed how dancers market their shows, it has changed how we consume these arts through YouTube, livestream and Facebook Live. However, I do think it will seriously change how to present the art and theatre in the future, I have some ideas for my upcoming productions that audiences will have to come and watch for themselves,” said the dancer. 

Jyotsna Vaidee will perform at Karthik Fine Arts on January 2 at 7 30 pm. She will also perform solos from her recent production ‘The caged bird sings’ at Art on the Terrace on January 11
at 6 pm. 

