Cleaning  of passage below kathipara flyover finally begins

After Express reported the year-long water stagnation under Kathipara flyover, Highways Department officials have taken action.

Stagnant water was removed by CMRL

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : After Express reported the year-long water stagnation under Kathipara flyover, Highways Department officials have taken action. Three days after the report was published on December 6, local residents saw dirty water mixed with garbage being pumped out, along with the work to clean up the place, kicking off.

Following the news article, civic activist CR Balaji forwarded a complaint to National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), requesting them to thoroughly clean the belly of the flyover. “A few days after my complaint, I received a response from NHAI. Theyinformed me that State Highways Department has been notified about the problem and will be looking into the issue shortly,” said Balaji. P Nalan, a resident of Alandur who had been striving hard to make officials take note of this issue, said that though work has begun, it has been progressing at a lethargic pace.

“Highways Department finally responded to my complaints and started cleaning the place. Mounds of sand were brought to level the ground also. The previous swarm of mosquitoes has also drastically reduced after the water was removed,” he said. An official from the Highways Department said that the entire expanse of land under the flyover has been handed over to Chennai Metro Rail. “They are cleaning the entire empty space and will be using it for recreational purposes and also for parking. From now on they are responsible for maintaining this land,” the official said.

