Fast-tracked for the fast track, Alisha style

CHENNAI : If there’s one thing Alisha Abdullah knows about, it is how hard it is for a young racer starting out in India. It was not so long ago that she went through all those herself. So, it was perhaps no surprise that one of the things on her to-do list was an attempt to make motor racing more accessible to youngsters. The Intercollege Battle 2018 was held at Madras Motor Race Track over the weekend, on the sidelines of MRF MMSC National Motorcycle Championship.

The event saw 12 kids from various colleges across the country trying to outrace each other on the track. “The whole point of the initiative was to make motor racing accessible to youngsters,” Alisha says. “Car racing is an expensive sport. I took the sport to colleges, identified a bunch of promising youngsters, gave them training and put them on the track. The results surprised everyone.”

The first step of the process was to identify the talent. For that, Alisha took the talented youngsters that she had listed out on the karting tracks and put them through the paces. Then she whittled them down to the best 15 through a shootout and took them to the MMRT. The results indicated the level of potential she was working with. “The times that these kids set were only a few seconds behind what some of the best racers clocked at the recently concluded national racing championships.

That shows these kids have talent,” she says. “We basically made a day at the racing track affordable for them. Usually a halfday at the track with the necessary training costs around `40,000. We were giving it to them for just `15,000. And the results were astounding. Usually, beginners end up crashing a lot. But, the stewards at the track were surprised that there was not a single accident among these kids.”

For someone who has always championed the cause of women’s racing, that there were a number of women present in her programme would have been of particular delight to her. “There were these girls from down south, from a rural background,” Alisha says.

“They had no previous exposure to all this. They improved more than 25 seconds over the course of the weekend.” Alisha believes a lot of the racers who have come up through her programme will shine at the national racing championships for years to come. She is not resting on her laurels though. She is already planning for the next edition of the Intercollege Battle which she hopes to by the end of next year

