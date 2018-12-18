Going the smart way

C Shivakumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI : Chennaiites can soon pedal around in the city. The Greater Chennai Corporation will be launching cyclesharing system at 22 locations in Anna Nagar. The cycle-sharing system and on-street parking management system for optimum use of available parking space for Chennai city are part of the smart city initiative projects worth `972 crore, which is being taken up by the civic body.

The state government has proposed `1,357.56 crore worth project under the smart city initiative of which projects worth `972 crore have been taken up, according to official sources. It was revealed that projects worth `869 crore were proposed for T Nagar under the smart city initiative. However, projects worth a total of `734.36 were taken up. Similarly, under the Pan Chennai initiative, projects amounting to `488.32 crore were proposed of which projects worth `237.64 crore was taken up.

The dock-less cycle-sharing system will roll out with 220 bicycles fitted with GPS, in the first phase in 22 stations while 30 cycles will be rolled out at Marina for recreational purpose, according to official sources. Greater Chennai Corporation has proposed to implement the Cycle Sharing System (CSS) through a design, build, finance and operate model for a sevenyear period. The project is set to be inaugurated next year in 22 locations and would soon be expanded across the city.

Institute for Transportation and Development Policy senior programme manager Aswathy Dilip told Express that cyclesharing, which is a healthy, nonpolluting, and flexible form of personal public transport, is a great option for short trips and will act as a feeder to Metro in Anna Nagar. Under this, commuters will be able to pick up a cycle near Metro stations in Anna Nagar or near the bus depots or other locations and leave them at any of the feeder locations spread across the area, on payment of a fee.

An app has been created for the project. The cycle-sharing system will be integrated with the parking management system which will also be implemented using Smart City funding. Other Smart City projects to see the light of the day include children’s traffic park near Napier Bridge. This is also likely to be opened by the end of 2018. The traffic park, the first of its kind for Chennai, will educate children on road safety and inculcate the practice of obeying the rules of roads and the importance of traffic signals.

Sources told Express that 18 projects are in various stages of execution while a total of seven projects worth `26.52 crore under the Smart City initiative have been completed. These include conversion of 1,772 sodium vapour lamps into LED lights. This project worth `3.44 crore was completed in January this year. Other completed projects include Namma Chennai, a public grievance redressal app, smart classrooms in Corporation schools, pedestrian friendly pathways worth `9.95 crore and park redevelopment projects in T Nagar, smart classrooms for corporation schools, sensory park at Santhome designed for specialneeds children, missing stormwater drain link project in T Nagar and bicycle lanes.

The Digital Experience Centre and Smart Water Metre (worth `9.5 crore) — together worth `10 crore — are under tender evaluation. Similarly, tenders have been called for six projects including `151 crore for a grade separator at Nandanam junction for ease of traffic movement,stormwater drains worth `150 crore in missing link area within Chennai city and a skywalk connecting Mambalam station with T Nagar bus station worth `29.65 crore.