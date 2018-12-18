Home Cities Chennai

Golden jubilee bash at SDNB College

Published: 18th December 2018 10:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2018 06:28 AM   |  A+A-

Photo: Nakshatra Krishnamoorthy

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : The Governor of Tamil Nadu, Banwarilal Purohit on Monday inaugurated the golden jubilee celebrations of Shrimathi Devkunvar Nanalal Bhatt (SDNB) College for Women at Chromepet.“Today, India has one of the youngest population in the world with more than 60 crore people below the age of 30. If these people are properly trained and employed, it can aid India’s development. Colleges like SDNB are performing the noble role of training and skilling the youth,” said Banwarilal Purohit.

He said that the achievement of Tamil Nadu in the field of education is exemplary. The drop out rate is extremely low, teacher-student ratio is 1:30, nearly 40 per cent of the students have finished their school education and opted for higher education, and a far larger number of Arts and Science colleges are open in the state. He also lauded the achievement of women in higher education, which accounts to nearly half of the total student strength.

Joint secretary of the college, Nimish.C.Tolia, speaking about the plan of action this year, said, “New courses like Part-1 Foundation course French, BSc Psychology, B Com (Professional Accounting), 
M Com (Corporate Secretaryship) and M Phil (Computer Science) would be introduced during the golden jubilee year.”

Apart from this, a new college anthem, campus radio and mobile application for staff have been planned to release in the forthcoming months.Chairman of the college, Mamta D Bhatt said that the golden jubilee marks the genesis of ‘Vaish Golden News Letter’, a ready reckoner to know about all the kaleidoscopic events that will educate the student community about the activities and achievements of the college.

