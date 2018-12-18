Holy matri-money!

By Express News Service

CHENNAI :Sudha Umashanker

Legal intervention and a cap on the number of guests at Indian weddings? Won’t work. Ultimately it is a question of choice whether families want to keep it small and simple or pull out all the stops. Alternatively, if we argue that people could instead donate to charitable causes, what if they’re already doing so? That said wasting food, water, power etc., and burdening the environment is criminal. While we do what makes us happy let’s urge people to act responsibly.

Radhika Dhruv

Concerning ‘legal interference’ at present time, I do think that it should be applicable to weddings. Not for the maximum number of attendees albeit, it can be proposed that those with a x crore-plus budget contribute to a welfare fund. Now that the country’s economy is developing on a global stage, it would not be fair to restrict the big fat Indian weddings for those who can easily afford it. India is always known for its rich culture and heritage values, and what better way can it be to showcase our glorious traditions than such big fat Indian weddings. I strongly believe that such weddings do generate a lot of employment and promote small-scale businesses, local art and the country’s diverse culture.

Dhipthi Dona J

Big fat Indian weddings do generate employment and open up opportunities to people from varied sections of the society, provided the organiser consciously chooses whose service they procure. The government could, probably, regulate and insist upon the importance of conducting events in a sustainable fashion.

Manepalli Vinay Babu

Weddings are definitely not an event to exhibit our wealth and visitor count. Marriage is the next phase in life and needs to be welcomed with simplicity, and in my opinion, legal concurrence and a close-friend level celebrations are good enough. The money could be channeled towards more qualitative and productive avenues such as charity, starting a business or still better education.

Sudharshan Aravindakshan

Having lavish weddings indeed generates work for small businesses and locals but is that kind of work all we can offer our people. I truly believe we are working with what we have and not what is appropriate to earn a decent wage. Unorganised employment is a bane for any economy as it gives room for corruption undercutting and eventually helps rich get richer and poor become poorer.

Arva MK

Weddings must be a simple affair with a few close family and friend. It is more about sharing the most special moment of your life with your loved ones rather than having an affair of pomp. The big fat weddings or even destination weddings are becoming more of grand events than being beautiful moments of exchange of vows between two individuals. And I personally feel it’s becoming more of a competition too. I feel there are much better ways to create employment opportunities for locals and small businesses, than this.

Pratigya Yadav

It is the need of the hour to limit expenditure on lavish weddings, including the number of guests and amount of food served to avoid wastage of resources. The food Inspection Raj introduced in 1965, where 25 people were invited to the wedding is again needed in our country. Even after gaining independence, we are not yet independent of poverty, hunger, and more. Lakhs of poor and underprivileged people sleep without having three meals.

Shatakshi Nigam

For the affluent, this becomes an opportunity to showcase all their riches, project themselves in a light different from the rest. But this perspective of aloofness, a craving to belong to an affluent class, creating a social image might lead to dire consequences like spending more than what one cannot afford and ultimately ending up in a vicious cycle of debt and bearing the agony all throughout life just for a day of gala affair. On one hand, it looks like just a lot of money, on the other hand, it is also an opportunity for many locals to earn.

Karthik Setty

There is a lot of negativity surrounding lavish Indian weddings and many a time we can see social media and public going against it. In today’s India, a lot of youngsters are thinking out of their 10-5 jobs and they’re becoming entrepreneurs. These weddings open up a lot of possibilities for such entrepreneurs. I personally know a retired bank employee who makes a good living as a wedding planner and he also has a big network of people who depend on such wedding ceremonies.



(Compiled by KV Navya, Rochana Mohan, Roshne Balasubaramanian and Vaishali Vijaykumar)