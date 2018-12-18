Is your dog giving you an allergy?

Debaleena Ghosh By

Express News Service

CHENNAI : A dog is man’s best friend — that is, unless the man is allergic to his dog. They secrete proteins that end up in their dander (dead skin), saliva, and urine. The pet fur itself does not cause allergy, but the fur can hold dust and dander. An allergic reaction occurs when a sensitive person’s immune system reacts abnormally to the usually harmless proteins. Different breeds produce different dander, so it’s possible to be more allergic to some dogs than others. The allergen eventually finds its way into the animal’s fur. From there, it collects in carpets, on clothing, on walls, and between couch cushions.

Pet dander can remain airborne for long periods of time as well. Cat and dog allergens are everywhere. Pet allergens are even in homes and other places that have never housed pets. This is because people can carry pet allergens on their clothing. Also, allergens can get into the air when an animal is petted or groomed, and can also be stirred into the air during dusting, vacuuming or other household activities.

The symptoms of a dog allergy may range from mild to severe. Some clues which suggest you may be allergic to pets include: swelling and itching in the membranes of the nose or around the eyes, redness of the skin after being licked by a dog, coughing, shortness of breath, or wheezing within 15 to 30 minutes of exposure to allergens, rash on the face, neck, or chest, a severe asthma attack (for those prone to asthma). Children with dog allergies will often develop eczema in addition to the above symptoms. However, several studies have found out that exposing a baby to a pet may actually protect the child from developing allergies in the future.

There are several things dog owners can do around the home to reduce allergens. They include: setting up dog-free zones (certain rooms, such as a bedroom, where the dog is not allowed), bathing the dog using a pet-friendly specially medicated shampoo, removing carpeting, upholstered furniture, blinds, curtains, and any other items that may attract dander, using high-efficiency air purifiers to reduce airborne allergens in the home, wear a dust mask to vacuum.

Further more, change your clothes after prolonged exposure to an animal. Wash the pet’s bedding once a week. Before you decide to bring home a pet, spend time in houses of people who have different breeds of dogs or cats to see if any particular breed causes fewer allergy symptoms. There are many medications and treatments that can help you manage allergies and asthma and that can help relieve itching, sneezing, and runny nose.

Decongestants make it easier to breathe by shrinking swollen tissues in the nasal passage. Allergy shots (immunotherapy) expose you to the animal protein (allergen) that’s causing the reaction and help your body become less sensitive, reducing symptoms. An allergist can perform tests and tell you how severe your dog allergy is and what types of treatments can help. Talk to your doctor about your allergy and your treatment options.

Natural remedies are available too. Some people with dog allergies say that a saline (salt water) rinse daily to clear nasal passages of allergens can help. A ‘nasal lavage’ can control symptoms such as congestion and postnasal drip. Contrary to the many marketing claims made to appeal to people with allergies to pets, the idea of a hypoallergenic dog is still highly debatable.

However, there are dogs, considered to have a predictable, non-shedding coat and do particularly well with allergy compared to others. Keeping in mind that smaller dogs will shed less and thus spread less dander. Poodle, Yorkshire terrier, Miniature Schnauzer, Shih Tzu, Havanese, Maltese, West Highland white terrier, wire hounds, Bichon Frise are sometimes considered better companions for humans who are allergy prone.

It does not help to remove the dog or cat, because the allergen will remain. After all you won’t give up a family member so easily. Do your homework before you get home a pet. Many of the lifestyle changes and allergy medications mentioned above can help you to reduce uncomfortable symptoms if you love pets and don’t want to give up being around them. Go an extra mile for your little furry one, and be the best pet parent your pet accepts you to be.