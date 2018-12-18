MTC told to pay Rs 5.67 lakh to 2013 road accident victim's family

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : The Metropolitan Transport Corporation was ordered by the Motor Accidents Claims Tribunal, Chennai to pay a compensation of Rs 5.67 lakh to the family of a 70-year-old labourer who was crushed to death by an MTC bus in 2013.

The petition that came up for hearing in front of the Principal Special Judge K Ayyappan where Narasamma, the wife of the deceased along with her sons, had filed the petition demanding compensation from the MTC.

According to the petition submitted by the family members, Etta Gopaiah (70) was killed by a speeding MTC bus when he was crossing the Tharamani 100 feet road near Pillaiyar Koil bus stop on October 23, 2013. In the accident, Etta Gopiah sustained head injuries and died in the hospital, added the petition.

The petitioners also alleged that the driver rode the vehicle in a rash and negligent manner. Denying the claim by the family, the MTC MD said the bus driver had driven the vehicle as per schedule and he was not negligent and rash as stated by the family members.

On seeing the urgency of the male pedestrian to cross the road, the MTC driver gave a sound horn and applied brake. In spite of that, Etta Gopaiah fell on the right side of the MTC bus, said the MTC.