Online trade banned till Centre notifies drug sale rules: Madras High Court

Published: 18th December 2018 01:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2018 06:33 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : The Madras High Court on Monday directed the Union Health Ministry and Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation to notify the proposed Drugs and Cosmetics Amendment Rules, 2018, relating to online sale of medicines, in the gazette at the earliest, before January 31. Online sale of drugs is banned till rules are notified, the court said. 

However, operation of the order was suspended till December 20, to enable online traders to prepare an appeal. Once rules are notified, stakeholders, namely, persons doing trade in online pharmacy, have to obtain licences as prescribed in the rules, within two months of the notification, Justice Pushpa Sathyanarayana said.

The judge was disposing of a writ petition from Tamil Nadu Chemists and Druggists Organisation, which sought to ban the online sale of medicines. 

Unless legislation keeps pace with technology, commerce based on technology, has to lag behind, the judge said.

“The government had already been given a longer rope by a previous order, passed as early as December 20, 2016... Though around two years had passed, the rules are still at the draft stage,” she said.

