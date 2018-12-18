Planting her way to happiness

Home Cities Chennai

Now, it has been 60 years since she has been gardening, and is much closer to nature than she ever was.

CHENNAI : When tending to her garden and trees at home in West Godavari district as a child, little did K Suryakantham know that she was learning a life skill that would help her through thick and thin — an activity which would not only give her fresh ingredients for her kitchen, but also fortify her mind, body and spirit. At the age of 72, she lives alone, cooks and does all her domestic chores. And of course, looks after her beloved garden.

“Nowadays, I see women ordering vegetables from supermarkets and then going for a morning walk. If they spend an hour in the garden like I do every day, they can skip their walk,” she says.Reminiscing her childhood, the sprightly woman speaks about the days when she and her brother would spend a large amount of time on their one-acre garden that had mango, tamarind and coconut trees.

Now, it has been 60 years since she has been gardening, and is much closer to nature than she ever was. In her own garden, she sticks to organic manure made from kitchen waste. When she cannot make it herself, she buys it. “I grow everything I need in my garden. Using organic manure ensures that the yield is totally organic, which is the secret to my health.

I grow lemons, pomegranates, curry leaves, brinjals, chillies, coriander leaves, fenugreek leaves, beans, spinach and amaranth leaves in my garden. I have flowering plants like rose, too,” she says. In fact, she has not bought a lemon from the market in the last 20 years!

When there is an excess yield, this lady with the green thumb believes in sharing and not selling. “Last year, I was harvesting two kg of chikkudukaya (a kind of bean) every two days. It was much more than I required. So, I donated them to an ashram. Even now, I share everything with my neighbours. God has given enough for everyone,” Suryakantham says.

Saying that the soil in a garden should be changed every two to three years, she says, “Gardening makes me feel peaceful. The plants and trees not only make my house look beautiful, but also produce a breeze that envelopes my house perpetually.”

