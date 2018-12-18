Home Cities Chennai

18-year-old college student killed in Chennai as bike hits speed bump 

Police said G Ramesh (18) and K Vigneshwar (18), residents of Dr Besant Road in Ice House were B.Com first-year students in a private college in Thiruvanmiyur.

Published: 18th December 2018 02:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2018 06:30 AM   |  A+A-

road accident

Image for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : An 18-year-old college student was killed after the speeding bike rammed a speed-breaker here on Sunday.

“The duo had borrowed a race bike from one of their friends. While Ramesh was driving the vehicle, wearing helmet, Vigneshwar was riding pillion. 

“When they were on the Besant Avenue around 2 pm on Sunday, they failed to notice a speed-breaker and the bike overturned,” said a traffic investigation officer.

The duo were rushed to a private hospital where Ramesh was declared dead on arrival. Vigneshwar is undergoing treatment. 

