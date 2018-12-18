Home Cities Chennai

Two winners take home Bullet 350 cc

A resident of Purasaiwalkam, Joseph was one of the two winners of the Buller Raaja contest held by Sreeleathers and Bajaj.

Published: 18th December 2018 10:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2018 06:28 AM   |  A+A-

Photo: Eunice Daniel

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : When Alfred Joseph walked into the Sreeleathers outlet in Purasaiwalkam and took part in the Bullet Raaja contest two months ago, he knew he was going to win the Bullet 350 cc motorbike on line. “I’m a believer in the law of attraction. I put in a token for my brother, my son and myself and I told my son, ‘I will win this contest. They won’t pick any other token, they’ll pick mine’.”

A resident of Purasaiwalkam, Joseph was one of the two winners of the Buller Raaja contest held by Sreeleathers and Bajaj. Around 10,000 participants from Chennai took part in the contest held in both the T Nagar and Purasaiwalkam showrooms upon purchasing items for ` 999 and above.

For M Prasanna, a resident of T Nagar and the other winner of the contest, the win came as a welcome surprise to him and his family. “I bought a pair of shoes for a conference in the UAE. They were very comfortable, and I wore it for about 18 hours a day with no problems. I’ve begun to recommend Sreeleather products to my friends as well,” he said.

According to Sushanto Dey, partner, Sreeleathers, the brand has grown in Chennai due to positive word-of-mouth reviews from customers. “Customers here understand more about our products faster. It is easier to sell products to them as well. We are a brand committed to casual and affordable products, which is why Bajaj partnered with us,” he said. Sekhar Day, partner, Sreeleathers, was the chief guest at the event. Customers and stakeholders took part in the event.

