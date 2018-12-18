Welcome Christmas with thematic decor at Phoenix MarketCity

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : To bring in the Christmas spirit with pomp and cheer, Phoenix MarketCity has put up seasonal décor across their mall in Velachery to spread the message of love, happiness and hope with their patrons.As soon as you enter the mall, a 15-feet Santa, lit up with over 4,000 meters of light strips and 7,000 coloured LED lights, welcomes visitors and brightens up their day.

The most impressive decoration is the larger-than-life installation of Santa’s toy factory. The 35-feet display is complete with a moving conveyor belt that reveals new toys to the visitors, and is located in the central atrium.

Elves will be stationed at several locations in the mall and will hand over interesting giveaways to patrons all day long. A Christmas parade with Santa, elves, drummers and trumpeters will engage children.

Christmas is all about exchanging gifts and sharing those memories with loved ones. Everybody can also share a personalised letter with Santa Claus and 50 lucky people will get their wish fulfilled.

Sparkling with lights, colourful baubles, life-sized Christmas trees, thematic hangings and poised reindeers on every floor, Phoenix MarketCity is ready to celebrate with their customers with interesting activities and events all month long.