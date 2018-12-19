Home Cities Chennai

234 hostels apply for registration

The guidelines require the hostels to furnish no-objection certificates from the fire, police, revenue and health departments while submitting the application for approval at the collectorate office.

Published: 19th December 2018 10:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2018 04:43 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : The Chennai District Collectorate has received 234 applications for registration of hostels after the announcement of set of new guidelines for running hostels in the city to ensure safety and security of women.Chennai District Collector A Shanmuga Sundaram said that the District Collectorate won’t be extending the deadlines for registration of hostels and all hostels will have to submit all papers for registration on or before December 31.

Registration of all hostels have been made mandatory after the Chennai Police arrested 48-year-old Sampath Raj — owner of a women’s hostel in the city — for hiding cameras in a Chennai hostel.
The new guidelines also make it mandatory for hostels to install CCTV cameras and digital video recorders, appoint one warden for every 50 girls in a hostel and round-the-clock security guards.

The guidelines require the hostels to furnish no-objection certificates from the fire, police, revenue and health departments while submitting the application for approval at the collectorate office. The hostels have been given time till December 31 to submit their applications with necessary approvals. Those violating the rules will face imprisonment up to two years. A total of 15 guidelines highlighting the dos and don’ts for running the hostel have been provided.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Locals hold protest against Neelum-Jhelum power project in PoK
Killer jumbo captured & relocated in Coimbatore
Gallery
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
The Congress chief ministers in three heartland states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh took oath amid much fanfare on 17 December 2018 in the presence of party president Rahul Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh and a host of opposi
Congress CMs take oath in three Hindi heartland states amid opposition bonhomie, absence of key allies
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp