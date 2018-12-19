234 hostels apply for registration

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : The Chennai District Collectorate has received 234 applications for registration of hostels after the announcement of set of new guidelines for running hostels in the city to ensure safety and security of women.Chennai District Collector A Shanmuga Sundaram said that the District Collectorate won’t be extending the deadlines for registration of hostels and all hostels will have to submit all papers for registration on or before December 31.

Registration of all hostels have been made mandatory after the Chennai Police arrested 48-year-old Sampath Raj — owner of a women’s hostel in the city — for hiding cameras in a Chennai hostel.

The new guidelines also make it mandatory for hostels to install CCTV cameras and digital video recorders, appoint one warden for every 50 girls in a hostel and round-the-clock security guards.

The guidelines require the hostels to furnish no-objection certificates from the fire, police, revenue and health departments while submitting the application for approval at the collectorate office. The hostels have been given time till December 31 to submit their applications with necessary approvals. Those violating the rules will face imprisonment up to two years. A total of 15 guidelines highlighting the dos and don’ts for running the hostel have been provided.