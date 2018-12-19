A ‘tiffin’ of words and ragas

Roshne Balasubramnian By

CHENNAI : It’s 4 pm and we are seated amid 40-odd ‘rasikas’ at an aesthetically decked Malgudi, the south Indian restaurant of Savera Hotel. As Kancheevaram sari and mallipoo- clad women enter the picturesque venue and seat themselves, Nina Reddy, hotelier and joint managing director of Savera hotel makes an announcement. “As an offering to the Chennai music season, Savera presents the third edition of the tabloid, Tiffin!” she declared and revealed the magazine cover as the hall erupted into thunderous applause.

Tiffin is a magazine dedicated to arts and is helmed by writer and art connoisseur Rupa Gopal in association with Savera Hotel. The third edition of the magazine was released on Tuesday. Rupa’s enthusiasm and excitement — as she unveiled the latest edition of the magazine — took us back to the launch of the first edition in 2016. “Nina and I have been discussing the idea of a tabloid for almost two years. We didn’t want to produce something regular, so here’s something unique...something that satiates our love for art. We are hoping it reaches a wider audience,” she says.

Cut to present, the three-year old magazine has been welcomed with open arms and ears by rasikas, art connoisseurs, musicians, sabhas, boutiques, and music stores.The release was followed by a conversation with the famous Lalgudi duo — GJR Krishnan and his sister Vijayalakshmi.

Moderating the conversation, Rupa asked about the duo’s secret behind their ‘sibling togetherness’ and pat came the reply from Vijayalakshmi. “We always say that music is a language. I think that’s how we converse. We also have sibling rivalry, but that’s again a reason for the bond we share. Beyond music, there is no reason, ” she smiles.

For anyone who has always been curious and interested to know about the brother-sister duo’s remarkable journey, the event cooked arguably the most delectable ‘Tiffin’ for Carnatic music lovers!

A response that stood out

“We all know the role of your father. What was the role of your mother?,” asked writer Rupa Gopal. “I have a special way of describing her — my mother was the ‘Anuswaram’ to my father’s music,” said GJR Krishnan of the Lalgudi duo.