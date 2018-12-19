Are they buying it?

CHENNAI : At some point in your startup life, you will end up doing a sales pitch. This is a presentation every startup person ends up having to make. Here are five words and phrases that you should be familiar with.
FMA
First Mover Advantage. That’s what you are called if you are first to the market with a unique product or service. Make sure you brag about the same to investors.
Leverage
Use something like technology, partnerships, or tie-ups etc. to your advantage.
Market penetration
The potential market and the rate at which you are targetting and bagging.
Pain point
A specific need that your prospects might have on which you base your sales pitch.
Churn rate
A metric that measures how many customers you retain and at what value. It is number of consumers/clients you lost divided by total number of the same.
