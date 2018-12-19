Home Cities Chennai

Bharatanatyam dancers enthrall audience on Day 2 of arts festival

The auditorium in Kamaraj Arangam was filled with dancers on stage jumping and scurrying from one end of the stage to the other.

47 students from Abhinaya Nritta Patasala performed on the second day  Nakshatra Krishnamoorthy

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : The auditorium in Kamaraj Arangam was filled with dancers on stage jumping and scurrying from one end of the stage to the other. The Bharatanatyam dancers, dressed in gold, green and red and glittering in jewellery, gracefully moved to the music played by the Carnatic musicians on the right end of the stage.

Day two of the 14th season of the Chennaiyil Thiruvaiyaru, an eight-day arts festival held in celebration of Margazhi, featured musical perfomances from singers such as Sahana Samraj, Saindhavi and Vinaya, and Dushyanth Sridhar and the Carnatica Brothers. Dance performances by Pooja Varshi Raja and Malavika, Shravan and Madhu Iyer were also held.

For 49-year-old Bharatanatyam dancer MS Hariharan and his wife 49-year-old H Pramila, this event was an opportunity to let their students’ shine. Hariharan performed a set on the life of Krishna along with the 47 students from his dance school, Abhinaya Nritta Patasala.

“This is a one-of-a-kind opportunity for us, so we decided to give our students the same opportunity by performing with us,” he said. They chose to present a dance-drama so that the audience would be able to connect with the dance easily, compared to a pure classical arrangement, which Hariharan felt would be understood only by a few  audience.

Hariharan and his students practiced for one and a half months for this production, along with musicians K Sarveshan on the nattuvangam, MK Rajesh on the vocals, Nagarajan Shanmugalingam on the mrid angam, Eeshwar Ramakrishnan on the violin, Sunil Kuman on the flute, and Kalamandalam Abhinand on the chenda. Padma Bhushan awardee VP Dhananjayan congratulated the duo after their performance and presented them with shawls.

