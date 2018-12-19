Bollards don’t stop illegal parking, encroachment on Peters Road

KV Navya By

Express News Service

CHENNAI : Only three months ago, pedestrians on Peters Road in Royapettah were relieved by the newly widened footpath, but their happiness was shortlived. Despite the installation of bollards — a short post used to prevent traffic from entering an area — in September, this year, most of the 2.1-km arterial stretch is still occupied by vehicles and other encroachments.

The renovation of the footpath at Peters Road is a part of the project taken up with grants from Tamil Nadu Urban Road Infrastructure Fund at an estimated cost of `22 crore. It proposes to revamp footpaths in 23 stretches of the city. With a college located on the road, the stretch witnesses a large number of pedestrians every day. “Placement of bollards at the entrance of the pavements does not help the cause at all. While the primary purpose of bollards is to prevent two-wheelers from entering the pavements, on Peters Road, the space between two bollards is not narrow enough to stop bikers from encroaching the space,” said Parvathy Krishnan, who walks along this stretch regularly.

Pedestrians also suggest that the height of the platform should be increased to avoid parking encroachments. Initially, vehicles were being parked under the flyover on Peters Road, but now, some of them have found it convenient to move to the widened footpaths.K Senthil, a shop vendor in the area pointed out that the residents still continue to walk on roads, and that the encroachments have only increased.

When contacted, an official from the Bus Route Roads (BRR) department of the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) said, “We are working towards better infrastructure and this is in fact, a major step towards pedestrian safety. The maintenance of it lies in the individual responsibility of the public. However, we ensure action.”