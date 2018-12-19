Home Cities Chennai

Commuters irked as Tirupati buses take old route from MMBT

Published: 19th December 2018 01:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2018 06:45 AM

Image of MTC buses used for representational purpose. (File photo | EPS)

By B Anbuselvan
Express News Service

CHENNAI:  The much touted shifting of Andhra Pradesh buses to the Madhavaram Mofussil Bus Terminus (MMBT), in an attempt to decongest the Koyambedu bus terminus and the Koyambedu-Poonamallee stretch of the National Highway, has turned futile. 

As many as 57 buses of Chennai (Madhavaram)-Tirupathi (Route: 201) run by the TNSTC, which were shifted to the MMBT two months ago, were recently diverted via the Rohini Theatre bus stop, Maduravoyal and Poonamallee.

It is  the old route through which the buses were operated, originating from the Koyambedu terminus. The diversion of the buses to the old route has entailed an increase in travel time by 60 to 90 minutes.  Earlier, the Tirupathi-bound buses, from Madhavaram, reached Tiruvallur via Redhills, Padiyanallur and Thamaraipakkam. 

Besides putting the commuters to hardship, the TNSTC’s move makes one wonder why the buses were shifted to Madhavaram if they continue to run on the old route for 12 km. S Krishnan of Kodambakkam, one of a regular commuters, said, “We reached the MMBT by an MTC bus (114) from Koyambedu on Monday. The Tirupathi-bound bus, which we boarded at Madhavaram, has again run back up to  Koyambedu, and reached Rohini Theatre bus stop. We travelled 24 km additionally in both directions, spending 1.30 more hours,” rued Krishnan.

The bus commuters from Thiruvanmiyur, Adyar, Neelankarai, Sholinganallur and other south eastern parts of city face lot of hardship as they have to change two buses to reach the MMBT.However, official sources said the decision to divert the buses via Maduravoyal and Poonamallee was taken following a poor patronage for the buses operated via Thamaraipakkam and Padiyanallaur. 

“The 201 was one of much sought-after routes in the Chennai-Tirupathi section. When operated via Thamaraipakkam the bus collection fell to ` 5000 a day as against the average collection of `12,000 to `15,000. The corporation, which has been facing fund crunch, is not in a position to bear the additional loss any longer,” explained a senior transport official. 

Sources attributed the fall in patronage for Tirupathi buses to lack of bus connectivity to Madhavaram from various parts of Chennai city. 

“Though it has been two months, the MTC was able to add only two new buses from the CMBT to MMBT. We were told MTC is unable to operate additional services to Madhavaram owing to shortage of buses,” added sources.

24 km more:

  • 477 buses operated to Andhra shifted to MMBT.

  • The average day collection of Chennai-Tirupathi buses has fallen from Rs 12,000 to Rs 5000.

  • MTC is unable to provide bus connectivity to MMBT owing to shortage of buses.

  • 57 Tirupathi-bound buses were diverted via Maduravoyal, Poonamallee.

  • Commuters had to travel for 24 km more, increasing travel time by 90 minutes.

