Chennai Corporation Commissioner walks along Marina, inspects clean-up works

CHENNAI: Following directives from the Madras High Court to walk along the Marina Beach every morning for a month, Corporation Commissioner D Karthikeyan along with his deputies walked the Marina stretch on Tuesday morning and inspected the progress of the beach clean-up works.

According to senior officials who accompanied the Commissioner, garbage from public bins was found removed. The surrounding areas were also found clean. “We even inspected the toilets and they were clean,” said a top corporation official.

After inspecting the newly arranged shops, the commissioner went on to survey the fish stalls on the Loop Road, which the two-member bench had raised hygiene concerns over. “We are in talks with fishermen associations over proper disposal of fish waste,” said a top official, hinting that a proper market is in the pipeline.

It is learnt that the Corporation is slated to get two more beach cleaning machines, with the Madras High Court intent on ensuring that beach goers have a litter free beach by the New Year.“We are taking all efforts to ensure that the Marina Beach is clean for tourists and locals though the sheer magnitude of the footfall makes the task challenging,” said the official, explaining that the beach hosts more than 50,000 people on weekends.

Remove illegal banners to avoid fine, says GCC

Chennai: To tighten its grip on illegal banners and placards, Greater Chennai Corporation has said that banners that violate norms and those erected illegally should be removed immediately to avoid a fine of `5000 or a year of imprisonment or both. Any banner should be erected after due permission from civic body for six days after which it should be removed without causing damage to public property. Every banner should carry at its bottom, details of the licence number, date of issue of licence and specifications of the banner against which the permission has been obtained, failing which legal action will be initiated against violators.